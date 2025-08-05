New Telegraph

August 5, 2025
Customs Intercepts Over 1,620 Extinct Birds At MMIA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command in Lagos has intercepted no fewer than 1,620 Ringneck Parakeets (Parrots) and Canaries bound for illegal export to Kuwait.

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Michael Awe said in a statement yesterday that the interception of the cargo was made by vigilant officers at its control post at the airport on July 31. Awe said that the command and its personnel were resolved that no illegal shipment would slip through the cracks at the airport.

He explained: “Furthermore, these live birds, over 1,620 in number: Ringneck, Parakeets (Parrots) and Canaries (green and yellow fronted) are protected species. “These birds ought to have been accompanied by a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) permit. As Nigeria is a signatory to the CITES of Wild Fauna and Flora, we, are therefore charged with the responsibility to ensure that the international trade in specimens of this kind follow due process.”

