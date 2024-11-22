Customs Intercepts N30m Worth Of Petrol

Share

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has said it intercepted 849 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), worth over N30 million in retail price from Operation Whirlwind.

The Comptroller of Customs, Hussein Ejibunu who made this known in a press statement issued on Friday said two vehicles of means of conveyance were intercepted along with the seizures, evacuating 80 Jerry Cans each from a vehicle.

This was as he assured the public that Operation Whirlwind remains steadfast in its efforts to clamp down on PMS smugglers, ensuring no room for their illegal activities nationwide

“Today, we have another seizure of 849 kegs of PMS containing 25 litres each. This translates to 30,225 litres with duty paid value at N30.225 million only at the NNPCL retail price.

“Today marks yet another success recorded by the operatives of Operation Whirlwind, Zone “A” Lagos/Ogun Axis.

“About five weeks ago, the same PMS products were displayed before you here on the parade ground of the college where several seizures were made.

“On this note, we wish to thank the National Security Adviser and the Comptroller-General of Customs for their unwavering support,” Ejibunu said.

