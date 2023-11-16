Customs Intercepts N3.55bn Tramadol From India, Pakistan At Lagos Airport

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Muritala Muhammed Airport Command, has intercepted N3.55bn Tramadol imported from Pakistan and India to Nigeria. The command also generated N74.28 billion from import between January to October, 2023. Speaking yesterday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Muhammed Yusuf explained that the revenue that was collected in 2023 was higher than 2022 collection by 23 per cent.

He noted: “During the period under review, Janu command collected revenue to the tune of N74.28 billon from Customs duty and other charges. In comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2022 which stood at N60.05 billion. “This clearly shows a progressive difference of N14.23billion depicting a 23 percent increase in collection. The command so far has met 76.34 per cent of its annual target.

This was made possible as a result of resilience of officers in ensuring that agents were made to do proper declarations and to adhere strictly to import/export guidelines in tandem with extant laws.” However, Yusuf disclosed that in anti-smuggling, the command Intercepted unregistered pharmaceutical products suspected to be tramadol tablets worth N3.55 billion imported into the country.

He stressed that the shipment was intercepted on the suspicion of exceeding the approved threshold by the Federal Government. The controller urged officers of the command to remain steadfast and focused in the discharge of their duties.