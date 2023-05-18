Customs Intercepts N1.8bn Tramadol From India, Pakistan At Lagos Airport

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Command, has impounded 23 packages of Tramadol worth N1.8 billion, smuggled into the country from India and Pakistan. The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Yusuf, explained that the seized Tramadol was above the threshold allowed by law to be imported into the country.

He noted that the product came into the country in 22 packets of 225mg Tramadol and 12 packets in 120mg from the shed of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Limited (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).

Yusuf said: “Through credible intelligence, the Command recorded seizures of packages of pharmaceutical products that included 22 packets of 225mg of Tramadol and 12 packets of 120mg of Tramadol, concealed and imported into the country through India and Pakistan.

The above seizures were recorded based on intelligence driven operation within the airport. The total duty paid value (DPV) of the seizure stood at N1.8 billion. “The Tramadol tablets in our custody have been scheduled for handing over to the Commander of Narcotics, MMA Command of NDLEA in the spirit of interagency collaboration.

This will further strengthen our collaboration in safeguarding our youths from the use or harmful substances, which could endanger their lives and the environment. We shall intensify efforts in making our communities a safer place for all of us to live.”

The Customs boss stressed that the seized drugs would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further action. Also, he said that the Command generated a total sum of N21.4 billion as revenue between January and March, 2023.

The comptroller added: “It is pertinent to note that in the corresponding period of 2022, the Command generated N17.5 billion, which shows a progressive difference in the sum of N3.8 billion, depicting a 21.97 per cent increase. “It is worthy to note that the revenue activities of the Command comprise importation and exportation of legitimate goods, goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme.”