Customs intercepts N1.64bn explosive device materials, others

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone C, has intercepted raw materials for production of explosive devices, cannabis sativa and other contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.64 billion.

The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Jerry Attah, disclosed yesterday that the zone arrested nine suspects in connection with the seizures between July 25 and September 23.

The Acting Comptroller of the unit, DC Kayode Kolade, said at the Government Warehouse, Aduwawa, Benin City, Edo State, that an armoured bullion van without Customs documents and End-user Certificate (EUC) was intercepted along Okada/Benin Expressway.

Kolade, who frowned on the spate of smuggling in the zone, however, said that they successfully recovered the sum of N54 million from demand notices raised based on some infractions noticed.

In addition to the nine sacks (50kg each) of raw materials for explosives, 417 sacks of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp weighing 9,194kg and 627 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each, totaling 627kg, he listed other seized products to include 1,329 bags, 50kg each of smuggled foreign parboiled rice; 5 cartons of DSP Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 1,000 bottles; 1 unit of armoured Bullion Van; 761 jumbo bales of second-hand clothing; 883 cartons of various unregistered/expired medicaments, including Tramadol; 100 cartons of various brands of wines; 5,737 pieces of used pneumatic tyres; 335 cartons of smuggled foreign tomato paste; 300 cartons of foreign spaghetti.

“Based on prompt intelligence and sting operation, the rice was intercepted along Calabar/Akwa Ibom axis and Okada/Benin Expressway; the 417 sacks and 627 parcels of Indian hemp were intercepted at Okada-Benin and Ewu-Auchi Expressway respectively; 761 Jumbo bales of used clothing mostly concealed in trucks and buses were intercepted along Umuikaa-Aba road and Okada-Benin road.”

The comptroller added that five cartons of DSP cough syrup with Codeine and 883 cartons of unregistered medicaments were intercepted along Benin/Asaba/Onitsha Expressway, stressing that 100 cartons of wine and 335 tomato paste were intercepted along Ewu/Ibilo axis; 5,737 pieces of used pneumatic tyres were also intercepted along Cross River waterside and Okada-Benin Expressway.

He further expressed worry over the smuggling of explosives as the country continued grappling with the challenges associated with insecurity. He called on smugglers to desist forthwith in the interest of humanity or have the law to contend with, adding: “More worrisome is the interception of 9 sacks 50kg each of explosive materials (fertiliser, device cables and superpower90 chemicals). We all know the security implications if these explosive components get to their destination unchecked. It may interest you to know that Superpower90 is designed for priming applications and as a column explosive in surface and underground mining and general blasting. The high detonation velocity and the robust nature of Superpower90 make it an ideal primer for the initiation of column charge. Let’s not just imagine if dynamites and landmines are detonated using these items.”