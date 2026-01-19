Customs Intercepts Four Pangolins At Lagos Creek

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted four live pangolins during a patrol, saying it was a significant victory in protecting Nigeria’s biodiversity and upholding commitments under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Hussaini Abdullahi, said on Monday that at approximately 18:33 hours on Thursday, January 15, 2026, a patrol team, acting on credible intelligence, stopped a wooden boat laden with the pangolins in wire mesh cages along the waterways of Alapa Creek, Ajilete.

According to him, the caged animals indicated a deliberate smuggling syndicate. Upon spotting the officers, the suspects fled into the creeks, abandoning both the pangolins and the boat.

Hussein said: To ensure the animals’ welfare, the seized endangered species were handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Centre for safekeeping on January 16, 2026, at 07:00 hours.

The handover was performed by Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement, DC AO Oguntuase, on behalf of Comptroller FOU Zone A, Gambo Aliyu.”

Aliyu commended the officers’ courage and professionalism during the nighttime operation. He urged all personnel to remain vigilant against trans-border crimes.

He reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws and partnering with stakeholders to eradicate trade in endangered species.

Also, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commended the officers for their dedication to CITES enforcement.

He emphasised that the interception highlights his administration’s zero-tolerance stance against saboteurs undermining Nigeria’s CITES compliance and economic stability.