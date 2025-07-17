Customs Intercepts Foreign Currencies Worth N30m At Seme Border

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A has seized United States of America (USA) dollars and West African CFA Francs valued at N30.86 million from smugglers near Seme Border.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs FOU Zone A, Mr. Hussaini Abdullahi said in a statement yesterday that the interception occurred on Sunday at approximately 11:45pm, saying it was part of efforts to combat the movement of illicit financial flows within the country.

At the handover ceremony to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Comptroller of the FOU Zone A Customs Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu the Comptroller disclosed that the sum of $20,000 and 110,000 West African CFA Francs, with a total estimated value of N30,861,651 were concealed in a vehicle.

He said the operations patrol team was on routine surveillance along the Babapupa bush paths near the Seme border when they intercepted a Nissan Almera suspected to be a smuggled vehicle.

Shuaibu noted that the driver abandoned the vehicle when he sighted FOU officers and fled into the bush to evade arrest.