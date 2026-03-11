Customs Intercepts Contraband Worth N478m In Kwara

…Generates N2,5bn Through Excise Activities In Two Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Area Command, has made a series of seizures valued at over N478 million, warning smugglers that the State would no longer serve as a safe corridor for illegal trade.

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ogundeyi said the seizures were made through intelligence-driven operations and coordinated patrols across major smuggling routes within the Command’s area of responsibility.

“It is barely two months since our last press briefing, during which we highlighted significant successes recorded through our anti-smuggling operations. On that occasion, I made it abundantly clear that smuggling activities would not be tolerated under my watch and that Kwara Area Command would no longer serve as a safe haven for illegal trade,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that despite repeated warnings, some individuals have continued to engage in illegal importation and other activities capable of undermining the nation’s economy.

“Regrettably, some criminal elements driven by illicit profit have continued to test the resolve of the Command through persistent attempts to smuggle prohibited and restricted items into the country.

However, such unlawful activities have consistently been met with firm and decisive enforcement actions by our officers,” Ogundeyi stated.

The Acting Controller explained that among the items seized were five second-hand vehicles intercepted at the Alapa Patrol Base and Bode Saadu axis.

He also listed 60 sacks of second-hand clothing, six jumbo sacks and two bales of the same items, along with 222 used compressors and 15 used tyres, which were intercepted in the Eiyenkorin area of the State.

Other seizures included 44 bags of 50kg imported sugar, 317 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit suspected to be intended for cross-border smuggling, and 1,107 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50kg each.

Ogundeyi added that officers of the Command also intercepted 120 sacks of illegally mined lithium ore at the Alapa/Banni axis, while nine vehicles loaded with smuggled rice were seized during coordinated anti-smuggling operations.

According to him, the combined Duty Paid Value of the intercepted items stands at N478,171,315, which he described as a clear indication of the scale of economic sabotage being attempted by smugglers.

“These interceptions underscore our unwavering commitment to intelligence-led enforcement operations. They are justified by the urgent need to curb economic sabotage, protect legitimate businesses, safeguard national revenue and ensure compliance with laws governing cross-border trade,” he said.

Ogundeyi noted that the continued smuggling of foreign rice undermines the Federal Government’s policy banning its importation, a measure aimed at boosting local rice production and strengthening food security.

“One of such policies is the ban on the importation of foreign parboiled rice, designed to encourage the consumption of locally produced rice, empower local farmers and create employment opportunities. Unfortunately, the scale and persistence of illegal importation of foreign rice continue to threaten these national objectives,” he added.

The Controller commended other security agencies for their collaboration, noting that the successes recorded were the result of strong inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing.

He also appreciated the support of the Controller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for providing the leadership and resources needed to achieve the Command’s mandate.

Ogundeyi further revealed that the Command generated N2.5bn in revenue through excise activities during the period under review.

“Excise activities remain the only source of revenue collection within the Kwara Area Command. Within the period under review, the Command generated a total revenue of N2,527,531,290, reflecting our sustained commitment to supporting the government’s fiscal objectives,” he said.

He urged traders and border communities to avoid smuggling and embrace legitimate trade, stressing that the fight against economic sabotage requires the collective effort of all stakeholders.

“The fight against smuggling is not the responsibility of the Nigeria Customs Service alone. It requires the commitment of all stakeholders, including border communities, traders and the general public,” Ogundeyi said.