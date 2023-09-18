Customs Intercepts Contraband With N6.604bn DPV In Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, has intercepted goods with a total of N6.604 billion Duty Paid Value (DPV) in the last 17 months in Ogun State.

Some of the goods are, 73,989 bags of foreign parboiled rice, which is equivalent to 122 truckloads, 655,400 litres of petrol, and 1,245 rounds of live ammunition among others.

The immediate past Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this on Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko.

Makinde officially handed over to the new controller, Ahmadu Bello Shuaib, following his redeployment to Abuja.

He disclosed that under his watch, the command generated N225,009,835.50 as revenue and made 1,479 seizures.

He explained that his 17-month reign witnessed a significant increase in revenue generation and an improved anti-smuggling performance.”

Makinde said “For emphasis, during this period, the command generated a total sum of of N225,009,835.50 as revenue. Interestingly, out of the revenue target of N136,532,168.22 set for the command for the year 2023, we have generated the sum of N127,122,058.00, which is about 91 percent of the target, three months and some days to the end of the year.

“Within the 17 months in office, the command also recorded about 1,479 seizures compromising 1,245 rounds of live ammunition, 73,989 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each (which is an equivalent of 122 trucks load), 907 bales and 236 sacks of secondhand clothing, 394 sacks and 2,678 wraps of Cannabis sativa and 655,400 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (an equivalent of 20 tankers load), among others, with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N6,604,107,655.92.”

He called for maximum support of critical stakeholders to ensure the new Area Controller succeeded in the assignment.

He congratulated the new helmsman on the posting and wished him a successful tenure.

Shuaib vowed to sustain and improve on the achievements recorded under Makinde’s watch.

He also promised to strive to make significant seizures and facilitate legitimate trades within the command.

“I am a team player, I seek total cooperation of all stakeholders to succeed. We must work together and Nigeria must forward,” Shuaib said.