Customs Intercepts Container Of Donkey Genitals Along Kaduna–Abuja Expressway

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the interception of a 40-foot container loaded with donkey genitals along the Kaduna–Abuja expressway.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known during the official handover of the seized items to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) at the NCS Government Warehouse in Karu, Abuja.

Maiwada said the interception took place on Friday, June 5, 2025, at about 9:00 p.m., following credible intelligence and coordinated surveillance by operatives of the Special Wildlife Office (SWO) and the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU).

He stated that the seizure highlights the persistent threat of illegal wildlife trafficking through Nigeria’s transport corridors. The handover was in line with inter-agency collaboration and statutory responsibilities, following due documentation and compliance with procedures.

According to him, the seizure is not an isolated case. He disclosed that in the past 12 months, the Customs Service had uncovered and disrupted several illicit wildlife trafficking operations nationwide. These include the rescue of African Grey Parrots, pangolins, monkeys, tortoises, and the seizure of taxidermy specimens such as lion mounts, zebra hides, and pangolin scales.

Maiwada also noted that the interception in Ikom, Cross River State, led to the confiscation of hundreds of parrot, eagle, and hornbill heads. Other operations include seizures at Lagos Airport and the rescue of 120 African Grey Parrots in Adamawa State.

He warned that the scale and profitability of the illegal wildlife trade pose ecological and national security threats. Wildlife trafficking, he added, is increasingly linked with organised crimes such as money laundering, arms smuggling, and illicit currency flows.

Maiwada assured that the NCS, under the leadership of Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, is investing in surveillance, species identification, cross-border enforcement, and training to combat the menace and protect Nigeria’s biodiversity.