Customs Intercepts 445 Bags Of Rice At Ogun Border

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, has intercepted 445 bags of parboiled rice in an operation lasting less than an hour in Ogun State.

The Controller of the unit, Kola Oladeji, explained in Lagos on Tuesday that the interception occurred at the Ijohun axis along the Ogun border.

He credited the successful operation to intelligence reports received from stakeholders.

Oladeji noted, “Our officers intercepted a truckload of rice. As soon as the smugglers saw them, they fled, leaving the truck behind.

“The truck was stuck in a swampy area, so officers hired another vehicle to transport the seized rice to the unit for documentation.

“The 445 bags of rice have been forfeited to the Federal Government. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and no casualties were recorded.”

He explained that smugglers usually comply with Customs’ rules of engagement, while officers prioritise protecting lives and property.

Oladeji praised the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team for equipping the command and motivating officers, leading to impressive results.

