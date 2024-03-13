Customs Intercepts 36 African Grey Parrots Trafficking To Ghana

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Western Marine Command on Wednesday claimed to have intercepted 36 live African Grey Parrots being trafficked into Ghana.

Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, the Customs Area Controller, revealed this to the press and stated that the seizure was made possible by the Command’s extensive intelligence network.

According to him, bird trading was driving the species to extinction.

He said: “My officers, while on patrol on the waterway between Abombo and T junction, intercepted a boat. They became so curious about this boat. Why should this boat be here at this time of the day, around 12 to 1 midnight? On getting closer, they heard the sound of birds.

“A minute search was conducted from the boat, and they discovered it contained live parrots, an African Grey Parrot, and you are aware that Nigeria is a signatory society.

“We cannot watch some illegal traders knowing fully well that any attack on this animal, you are endangering their species, which is going into extinction.”