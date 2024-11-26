Customs Intercepts 21 Stolen Vehicles From Canada Ports

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 21 stolen vehicles and smuggled them from Canada to Lagos and Rivers ports.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this in Lagos, noting that the vehicles had been handed over to the Canadian authorities.

Adeniyi revealed how West African countries had become notable routes for global stolen vehicles.

He added that an INTERPOL report revealed that West Africa had been discovered to be a destination hub of stolen vehicles, stressing that this extends from Europe and North America to South America and Australia.

The comptroller general noted that the service had for months intensified operations against the syndicates specialising in vehicle trafficking the nation’s borders.

He explained: “The growing incidence of stolen vehicles finding their way into our region has become a matter of serious concern, adding that this does not only undermine the legitimate automotive market but also strains our security infrastructure.

“Recent intelligence from international law enforcement agencies further confirms that our region has become a preferred destination for internationally stolen vehicles, a trend that not only tarnishes Nigeria’s international image but also impacts our economy through substantial revenue losses and increased security spending. The economic implications of this criminal enterprise are far-reaching and deeply concerning.

“Beyond damaging our legitimate automotive trade sector and international business relationships, it undermines President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda that aims to position Nigeria as a trusted hub for international commerce.

“The service is forced to divert substantial resources towards enhanced border management and rigorous verification processes – resources that should ideally be channelled towards trade facilitation initiatives and economic growth programmes.”

This criminal activity not only strains our operational capacity but also threatens the government’s efforts to attract foreign investment and establish Nigeria as a reliable partner in global trade.

“In response to these challenges, the Nigeria Customs Service initiated Operation Hot Wheels, a targeted enforcement initiative aimed at disrupting the flow of stolen vehicles into Nigeria through our ports and borders. Launched as a collaborative effort between the Nigeria Customs Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Canadian authorities, the operation focused on intelligence sharing, coordinated surveillance, and strategic interdiction.

“The operation’s primary objectives included identifying and intercepting stolen vehicles, dismantling trafficking networks and strengthening international cooperation in combating transnational vehicle theft,” Adeniyi said that the multi-agency approach was designed to leverage the unique capabilities and jurisdictional advantages of each participating organisation.

Through enhanced intelligence gathering and strategic deployment of resources, he noted NCS’ officers at various commands had successfully intensified surveillance operations while ensuring minimal disruption to legitimate trade flows.

