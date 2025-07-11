Customs Intercept Container Of Donkey Genitals On Kaduna– A Buja Road

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted a 40-foot container loaded with donkey genitals along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, the Service said yesterday.

The container, suspected to be destined for illegal export, was uncovered on Friday, June 5, 2025, at about 9 pm following a coordinated surveillance operation by officers of the Special Wildlife Office and Customs Intelligence Unit.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja yesterdat.

The CG, who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, described the seizure as part of the Service’s intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal wildlife trade in Nigeria.

He said the interception highlights the growing involvement of transnational criminal networks in the exploitation of endangered species for illicit profits.

“This seizure is not an isolated incident,” Maiwada said at the NCS Government Warehouse in Karu, where the confiscated consignment was formally handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency for further action.

He stated, “In line with our efforts, I am pleased to inform you that on Friday, 5th June 2025, at approximately 2100 hours, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service acting on credible intelligence intercepted a 1x40ft container loaded with donkey genitals along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

“The interception was carried out under coordinated surveillance by officers of the SWO and CIU, further confirming the persistence of illegal wildlife trafficking networks in exploiting Nigeria’s corridors.