Customs Inaugurates Multipurpose Sport Complex At MMA Command

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has inaugurated a multipurpose sport complex at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) command, Ikeja Lagos.

The command’s multipurpose sport complex was named after the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi by the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Michael Awe.

Speaking during the commissioning of the sport arena on Wednesday, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi said that the newly commissioned sport complex would serve officers within and outside the airport command as well as stakeholders and other officers from other government agencies.

According to him, sporting activities make officers fit into the rigorous physical and mental work they do regularly and balance their work life with healthy living.

He said: “As a service, we have the unfortunate scenario of burying some officers ahead of their time and we had incidences of people who collapsed in the office or who slept in their houses and suddenly get into emergency situations and this is trace to not taking care of themselves.

“Sugar level, heart rates and others. These are things that lifestyle can correct and that why we preach to them that so much is expected of them in the performance of their duties like working late hours, drive in between trucks and others.

“We preach to them to balance all of that up with healthy living because, through their health nutrition and how they indulge in some kind of exercise, they will remain fit all the time,” he stated.”

Adeniyi noted that physical and mental fitness was a very important aspect of their job that the sport complex will helo acheive.

Adeniyi added: “I am happy that this type of facility is put in place by the CAC not just for bringing people together after job but to let us imbibe the spirit of keeping fit through healthy rivalry and keeping body and soul together.

“The CAC undertook this project in conjunction with stakeholders and they contributed towards the project in so many ways. It’s not for officers but other government agencies officers working around the airport. This is a multipirpose sport complex that comprises lawn, table tennis, volley ball etc.

I have seen the facilities and all are invited and they will take maximum advantage and officers who are in other command and doesn’t have this facilities can make good use of it.”

Also, the Customs Area Controller of the command, Compt Micheal Awe explained that the sport complex represents beacon of unity, wellness and progress for officers of the command whose responsibility demands physical endurance, mental alertness and team work.

According to Awe, the sport arena would as well serves as a vital tool for recreation, fitness, comraderie and as tool to enhance both individuals and organisation effectiveness.

He stressed that the unveiling of the facility was part of NCS engagement with stakeholders.”

Awe noted: “I want to appreciate the CGC for the privilege and opportunity given to serve in this command. I appreciate the command’s stakeholders whose generous contribution brought this project to life.

“This sport arena is more than a structure but represents beacon of unity, wellness and progress for the officers and men whose responsibility demands physical endurance, mental alertness and team work.

“This arena will serve as a vital tool for recreation, fitness, comraderie and serve as critical tool to enhance both individuals and organization effectiveness. The construction of this facilities demonstrates how public and private partnership can impart our community.”

Share

Please follow and like us: