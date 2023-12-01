Customs Inaugurates Companies Board Members

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has inaugurated new chairpersons and members of its four Customs companies, Customs Service Technical & Hanger Services Limited, Nigeria Customs Service Training & Hotels Limited, Nigeria Customs Service Hospital Limited and Nigeria Customs Broadcast Network Limited.

Inaugurating the new leadership at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja, the Comptroller-General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi

said registering the companies constitutes part of the agenda to improve the well-being of officers.

Adeniyi charged the board members to see to the effective management of these companies and be dogged in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

Speaking on the growing concerns as an object of business ranging from aviation services, hospitals, healthcare, and broadcasting services, Adeniyi noted that board members were drawn from the relevant departments.

He explained: “The registration of the companies that have been mentioned constitutes part of our agenda to improve officers’ welfare, as their role in revenue generation and the implementation of fiscal policies of the government and the economic prosperity of the country cannot be overemphasized.”

He specified that officers and the representatives from the Ministry of Finance had been well acquainted with managing the affairs of the companies.

The comptroller general disclosed that NCS was taking a cue from other ministries and parastatals of government that successfully engage in these ventures and hopes that the newly inaugurated board would nurture the companies to be stable and profit-oriented.

He said: “Nigeria Customs Services’ Technical and Hanger Service Limited shall be chaired by ACG AO Alajogun, Nigeria Customs Service Training and Hotels Limited – chaired by ACG Dappa-Williams, Nigeria Customs Service Hospital Limited is headed by ACG Ibrahim Alfa, and Comptroller Kamal Muhammad to head Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network Limited.”

Adeniyi acknowledged that representatives from the Ministry of Finance are Members and representatives from the Directorate of Legal Services serve as the Secretaries to the companies.