Customs Impounds Drugs Worth N46bn At Rivers Port

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State, on Monday, confirmed that the operative seized containers of illegally imported drugs, including counterfeit tablets worth over N46.399 billion.

Confirming the development, the Customs Area Controller, Area 2 Command, Onne, Comptroller Mohammed Ndede, disclosed this while displaying the seized drugs and tablets to newsmen.

According to him, the seized items were intercepted at the entry point by vigilant officers and some of the drugs had been concealed under plumbing materials and local grinding tools to avoid detection.

READ ALSO

Ndede said these seizures underscore the Command’s unwavering commitment to combatting illicit drugs and ensuring public safety, adding that the proactive approach was intended to ensure no illegal substances evade detection.

The statement reads partly, “The security concern arising from the series of contraband seizures at this port led to the declaration of a three-month state of emergency, granting the Command authority to scrutinise all suspected containers, regardless of whether their owners are present.”

“In line with the Controller General of Customs’ policy of consolidation and collaboration, more successes have been recorded.

“The Command, working with sister agencies such as the NDLEA, DSS, Quarantine, and NAFDAC, among others, in implementing the state of emergency, has made yet another significant seizure of twenty 40-foot and one 20-foot container filled with illicit drugs that pose a serious threat to public health and safety.

“The Customs Area 2 Command, Onne Controller, provided the breakdown as follows: 2,624,053 bottles of 100ml Cough Syrup Codeine, 7,530,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac.”

Share

Please follow and like us: