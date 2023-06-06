Customs Impounds 6,900 Bags Of Rice, Generates N34.17m In Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has impounded 6,924 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50 kg each) which is equivalent to 11 trailer loads smuggled into the country between April and May.

The command also intercepted two Toyota Hiace buses of 2022 model while they were being smuggled into Nigeria through a bush path between Sawonjo and Imasayi communities, Yewa North Local government Area of Ogun State.

The Area Command Controller, Bamidele Makinde disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta while giving the command’s scorecard for April and May.

Makinde disclosed that the command also generated N34,174,105 revenue and a total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of N335,855, 989million on all the seizures made within the period under the review.

Other seizures, according to him, are gallons of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), used tyres and cannabis sativa.

According to him, the command engaged in trade facilitation during the period under review, by working with compliant traders and deliberating on how their business activities could be further enhanced “through our trade facilitation mechanism.”

He said recommendations and suggestions made during the engagements shall be implemented, hoping that “this will lead to an increase in export trade which would, in turn, contribute to increasing our revenue and national GDP.”

Makinde said “The sum of N34,174,105.00 was generated by the command for the period under review. Compared to N10,615,618.00 generated in the corresponding period of last year, 2022, there is a differential of N23,558,487.00, which is a significant increase of about 69 per cent.

“During the period under review, the command, through the DC Revenue engaged compliant traders and deliberated on how their business activities could be further enhanced through our trade facilitation mechanism.

“At the conclusion of consultations and deliberations, recommendations and suggestions were made.”

He appreciated sister security agencies for their cooperation, stating that “we have been able to achieve a great deal with their co-operation and teamwork.”