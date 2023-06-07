New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Customs impounds 6,900 bags of rice, generates N34.17m in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has impounded 6,924 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 50 kg each, which is equivalent to 11 trailer loads, smuggled into the country between April and May.

The command also intercepted two Toyota Hiace buses of 2022 model while they were being smuggled into Nigeria through a bush path between Sawonjo and Imasayi communities, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.The Area Command Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta while giving the command’s scorecard for April and May.

Makinde said the command also generated N34, 174,105 revenue and a total of Duty Payable Value (DPV) of N335, 855,989 million on all the seizures made within the period under review.

