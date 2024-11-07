Customs Impounds 16 Containers Of Illegal Drugs From India, UK, Canada

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command has prevented 16 containers laden with banned and unregistered pharmaceutical drugs and narcotics from entering the Nigerian market.

The drugs, mainly codeine-based products, diclofenac sodium tablets, and Cannabis, among others, were imported from India, Canada and the United Kingdom and were discovered on vessels being operated by Hapag Lloyd and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi explained that Barcadin, Diclofenac tablets, Benzhexol, CSP with Codeine were smuggled from India, while BiomalArtesunate Injection smuggled from the United Kingdom and Cannabis Indica from Canada.

He explained that the contraband containers were inspected by multiple enforcement agencies, including Customs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Also, the comptroller added that despite the harsh operating economy, the command was able to generate N1.04 trillion into Federal Government’s coffers this year.

Nnadi explained: “The following vessels brought in these banned products: SpilKartika (Hapag Lloyd, voyage No. 2417W); Volana (Hapag Lloyd, voyage Nos. 2416W, 2421W); Maliako (Hapag Lloyd, voyage No. 2421W); WadiBani Khalid (Hapag Lloyd, voyage Nos. 2423W); and MSC Sweden VI and MSC Katyayni NY427A.

“Following thorough inspections by the NCS, NDLEA, and NAFDAC, the Command handed over 13 containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals to NAFDAC. In an earlier operation on October 2, the Command had already transferred 341 kg of cannabis to the NDLEA for further action, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to interagency collaboration in fighting illicit drug trafficking.

“The NCS at Tin Can Island Port remains resolute in its mission to protect Nigerian society from the harm of unregulated pharmaceuticals and illegal drugs. By fostering partnerships with stakeholders and leveraging both local and international security networks, the Command aims to uphold its commitment to public safety and national security.

“In the last two months since our last engagement with the media, the Command has sustained its effort in ensuring we meet our obligations to the Comptroller General of Customs and his management team towards meeting the service objectives. These objectives which form our key performance indicators are outlined in the CGC’s policy thrust of Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation.

In line with the policy thrust, TCIP Command tagged the year 2024 as; “The Year of the Stakeholders” which further aligns with the theme for the International Customs Day, “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.”

Nnadi said that the command in particular and the service, in general, would deploy all necessary resources and strategies at our disposal and in collaboration with local and foreign partner security and regulatory agencies to check the menace of illegal importation of unregistered pharmaceutical products into the country.

