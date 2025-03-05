Customs, Importers Differ On ICTN Implementation

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service, the Shippers Association of Lagos state (SALS) and Sea Empowerment Research Centre (SEREC) have expressed different opinions on the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) scheduled to take place from second quarter of this year.

Some of the importers urged the Federal Government to cede its implementation of ICTN to Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in order to curb influx of arms and hard drugs into the country. However, others said it would increase tariffs at port.

However, the Customs Zonal Co- Ordinator of Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG), O C Orbih, explained that the implementation of the ICTN would be a significant opportunity to transform Nigeria’s maritime operations and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global trade.

According to him, the controversial concept, which is being opposed by a pocket of stakeholders, will enhance the security of the country.

Orbih, who spoke at public discourse convened by the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) in Lagos, noted that the country was under siege of arms and drug dealers, who daily thronge the country with these illicit items.

He said: “A week hardly passes without the customs handling over seized arms, ammunition and illicit drugs to relevant agencies. Any concept such as ICTN that will enhance the intelligence gathering and tracking of cargo into the country should be encouraged.

“The system(ICTN) significantly enhances security and risk management by providing information in advance about cargo, enabling better threat assessment and targeted inspections.

”This enhanced security framework has proven effective in reducing cargo loss and theft in countries that have implemented the system.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

