Customs Import Duties Hits N783.17/ $1

The exchange rate for the calculations of import duties by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been increased by 6.04 per cent from N770.88/$ to ₦783.17/$ within five months.

It was revealed that the change was officially reflected on the Customs portal on Thursday through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enable the new rates guide the importers and clearing agents as they make quotations for new jobs.

In June 2023, whrn the import duties was 28.7 percent increased by 28.7 per cent, shippers entertained the fair that they would pay more on imported goods. The government increased the official exchange rate from $422.30 to $589, leading a difference of N167.70 or 28.7 per cent.

In September 2022, the Customs exchange rate was jerked up from $409 to $422.3, an increment of $13.3. The new customs exchange rate effectively means that there would be an increase in prices of goods coming into the country through the airports, seaports and land borders.

Meanwhile, CBN has authorised banks to sell foreign exchange freely at market-determined rates, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a single exchange rate regime.

This move according to the government, aims to attract investment and address concerns raised by multilateral lending organisations about the negative impact of multiple currency rates on the economy.