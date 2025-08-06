Customs, ICPC Partners To Boost Revenue With Transparency

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has partnered Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to boost revenue. At the FOU’s headquarters in Ikeja, the Comptroller of the unit, Mohammed Shuaibu, reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing revenue generation through transparent and accountable enforcement strategies, describing the engagement session as a vital step towards deepening inter-agency collaboration.

He explained: “It’s all about the nation and we are trying to see what we can do for Nigeria. We pray that our gathering will also forge a very successful and stronger tie with the Lagos Zone here and Nigeria as a whole.” The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Alexander Chukwurah highlighted the critical role enforcement plays in national development and the necessity of integrity in operations.

Represented by Superintendent Mary Omonoyan, she noted that Customs enforcement was a vital pillar in national economic development, saying that by ensuring compliance with trade regulations, curbing smuggling and preventing revenue leakages, the service plays a strategic role in securing our borders and safeguarding national interest. Also, the resident commissioner added that enforcement efforts must be grounded in transparency and accountability to earn public trust and deliver sustainable results.

According to her, “together, with the collaboration of the ICPC, we’re not only shaping a more effective Customs Service, but building a beacon of integrity, innovation and excellence that others can emulate. In her presentation on “Leveraging Customs Enforcement to Enhance Revenue Generation with Transparency and Accountability: An ICPC Perspective,” Principal Superintendent, Hadiza Rimi emphasised the operational value of ethics in Customs administration.

She noted that transparency and accountability were not merely ethical ideas, saying that they were practical tools crucial for securing Nigeria’s revenue base. Ibrahim stressed that within the Nigeria Customs Service, integrating these values results in high compliance, fewer leakages, and increased public trust. The engagement marked a renewed commitment to align Customs enforcement operations with national economic goals, while upholding the core values of integrity and professionalism.