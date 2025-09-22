Customs: Ibeto Seaport Rakes In N4.24bn Shortly After Take-Off

The Ibeto Seaport and Terminal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded ₦4.24 billion in revenue within just two months of operation, its pioneer Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Usenat Abubakar, has revealed.

Speaking during a press briefing at the command headquarters, Abubakar disclosed that the first Single Goods Declaration (SGD) was captured on 3 July, marking the official commencement of commercial activities at the seaport.

She explained that the command generated ₦1.37 billion in July and ₦1.95 billion in August, reflecting a 42.5 percent month-on-month increase. From September 1 to 12, the command raked in ₦859.8 million, bringing total collections to ₦4.24 billion, including ₦57.8 million realised through Demand Notes.

READ ALSO:

“This remarkable growth in such a short time underscores the huge potential of Ibeto Command and the commitment of all stakeholders,” Abubakar said.

She highlighted challenges faced during the command’s establishment, including setting up offices, managing overlaps with Area I Command, and addressing infrastructure and welfare gaps. She credited the success to the policy thrust of Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, anchored on collaboration, consolidation, and innovation.

Abubakar commended Chief Cletus Ibeto, Chairman of the Ibeto Group, for providing accommodation and welfare support during the take-off phase, while also appreciating freight forwarders, stakeholders, and sister agencies for ensuring compliance and facilitating trade.

She further praised officers and men of the command for turning “an empty space into a functional and promising Customs Command,” reaffirming NCS’s commitment to trade facilitation, revenue generation, and compliance enforcement.