Customs Honours Outstanding Officers At CGC’s Excellence Award Night

Share

To reward commitment and dedication to duty, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, over the weekend, hosted the CGC Excellence Awards Night in Abuja.

The annual event celebrated Customs officers who excelled in their duties, ranging from revenue generation and trade facilitation to anti-smuggling operations.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the National Assembly, and law enforcement agencies.

Among the dignitaries were the Representative of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy who doubles as the Chairman Nigeria Customs Service Board, Mr Olawale Edun; Senator Isah Jibril, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs;

Hon Leke Abejide, Chairman House Committee on Customs and Excise; and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who commended the NCS critical role in enhancing national security, trade facilitation and revenue generation.

Speaking at the event, Adeniyi highlighted the significance of celebrating excellence within the Service, stating: “This strategic shift springs from our belief that positive reinforcement nurtures a more dynamic, motivated, and high-performing workforce.”

He added that the awards represented a new direction for the Service, moving away from more emphasis on punitive measures to rewarding exceptional contributions.

The CGC acknowledged the challenges faced in 2024, including a 15 per cent revenue deficit carried over from 2023, but emphasised the Service’s determination to overcome setbacks and achieve its goals.

Share

Please follow and like us: