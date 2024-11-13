Customs Hits N5.07trn 2024 Revenue Target

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has realized its 2024 revenue target with a total revenue collection of N5.07 trillion on Tuesday, November 12.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement is coming less than a month to the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

Announcing the good news, the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi on Wednesday during CGC’s conference 2024 themed: Nigeria Customs Service: Engaging traditional and new partners with purpose”, said the Service has realized its targeted budget before the stipulated date.

The event held in Abuja had top government officials in attendance.

Adeniyi attributed exceptional achievement to collaboration and support by the current administration and stakeholders

Details later…

