Customs Has Made Business Seamless In Nigeria, Says Ade-Ojo

At the recent Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) 2025 Awards Night, Managing Director Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo praised the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi for making business operations in Nigeria more seamless.

Ade-Ojo said, “Over the years, Toyota Nigeria has contributed significantly to the nation’s economy by fulfilling civic responsibilities and supporting key government agencies. We are grateful to the current Customs leadership, which has eased business operations. Please join me in applauding their efforts.”

The prestigious event in Lagos brought together customers, dealers, government officials, and media members who have all contributed to Toyota’s sustained growth and leadership in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

In his keynote address, Ade-Ojo paid glowing tribute to the company’s loyal customers and strategic partners, calling them the cornerstone of Toyota’s success in Nigeria. “Our relationship with customers is built on mutual benefit and shared progress. We do not take your loyalty for granted and remain committed to improving our services and meeting your evolving needs,” he said.

He emphasized Toyota’s mission to deliver a “measurable and memorable motoring experience” by supplying quality vehicles, backed by reliable after-sales service, genuine spare parts, and the most expansive dealer network in Nigeria’s auto industry. “We remain the only auto brand in Nigeria with such a comprehensive dealer network,” Ade-Ojo noted.

“This network creates multiple customer touchpoints nationwide, especially in after-sales services.”

He credited Toyota Nigeria’s achievements to a well-trained, dedicated workforce across the country and reaffirmed the company’s identity as a proudly Nigerian and responsible corporate organization.

Ade-Ojo assured guests of Toyota Nigeria’s continued commitment to nation-building, saying, “We will always strive to fulfill our obligations to the government for the betterment of our country.”

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to partners, dealers, employees, and motoring journalists. A highlight of the evening was a tribute to Toyota Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, whom he described as “a living legend” and the driving force behind the company’s success.

“Your visionary leadership, business acumen, and values of discipline, diligence, and innovation have inspired generations. We pray for your continued good health as you guide us to greater heights,” Ade-Ojo said.

At the awards ceremony, Zenith Bank Plc was honored as the Evergreen Customer of the Year and awarded a brand-new Toyota Rumion valued at over ₦40 million for consistently purchasing the highest number of vehicles over five years. AGL Motors emerged as the Customer of the Year, winning a ₦10 million prize, with Mota Engil as first runner-up receiving ₦7.5 million, and the Enugu State Government as second runner-up awarded ₦5 million. Additionally, three outstanding automotive journalists were recognized for their dedication and excellence in 2024: Theodore Opara of Vanguard, Rasheed Bisiriyu of Newstrends, and Frank Kintum of Transport Day.

