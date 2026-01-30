Customs Hands Over Seized Arms, Ammunition To NCCSALW

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Command has handed over a cache of seized arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The items are five pistols of different makes, one Crossman Pump Master rifle, 132 rounds of Remington live cartridges, 51 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, four 9mm magazines, 40 rounds of assorted 9mm NIM FC 30-30 blank and hollow ammunition, as well as 118 empty 9mm shells.

At the handover ceremony, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joe Anani, said that the exercise underscored the command’s zero-tolerance stance against unlawful trade, its commitment to facilitating legitimate commerce, and its dedication to sustained cooperation with sister security agencies.

Anani stressed that the handover was carried out with the approval of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, under whose supervision the seizures were recorded.

The comptroller noted that the arms and ammunition were uncovered on 25 different occasions during the examination of imported vehicles between 2022 and 2025, attributing the seizures to the collective diligence of Customs officers and effective collaboration with other security agencies operating at the port.

Anani added: “PTML remains a no-go area for unlawful trade under any guise. The command will continue to deploy both manpower and technology to ensure effective border control in line with the Revised Kyoto Convention of the World Customs Organisation.”

He disclosed that under the Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation Project, the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, had significantly improved the command’s productivity, saying that the command would soon receive cargo scanners, a development expected to further enhance the detection of concealed prohibited items.

Anani revealed that with two days to the end of January 2026, the command had generated ₦44.06 billion, surpassing the ₦40.49 billion collected in January 2025 by ₦3.56 billion, representing an 8.8 per cent increase.

Anani charged NCCSALW to take appropriate action in line with its mandate, while assuring that the Customs Service would remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation’s security and economic interests.