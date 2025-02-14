Customs Hands Over 3,897 Seized Arms, Ammunition To NCCOSALW

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed 3,897 arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

At the handover yesterday, Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi said 1,599 arms and 2,298 rounds of ammunition were handed over.

Adeniyi explained that the seized arms and ammunition were intercepted between 2018 and 2024. He said in 2018, Customs intercepted 440 arms concealed in 516 bags of plaster of Paris.

Adeniyi added that the seizure highlighted the service’s active collaboration with stakeholders to keep illegal weapons off the streets and strengthen public safety.

He recalled that in May 2018 that the service intercepted a significant batch of arms, including 440 pump-action rifles and accessories, ingeniously concealed within 516 bags of plaster of Paris cement in a 20-foot container numbered PONU 210024/1.

Through sustained intelligence operations, Adeniyi explained that the Service intercepted two additional containers at Tincan Island Port, which similarly contained arms and ammunition hidden

Share

Please follow and like us: