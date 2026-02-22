Customs Hands Over 159,000 Litres Of Seized Fuel To NMDPRA

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has handed over three fuel tankers containing no fewer than 159,000 litres of petrol to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for further action – NMDPRA.

Deputy Comptroller Abubakar Aliyu, National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind (NCS) performed the handover on Friday in Lagos. He described the seizure as a breakthrough in the fight against fuel smuggling.

He said the tankers were intercepted along notorious smuggling corridors, including Aso-Odo, Seme, Owode-Apa and Badagry. “Customs is handing over the seized fuel tankers with registration numbers T21019LA, T9827LA and T3546LA containing over 159,000 litres for appropriate sanctions,” he said.

He added that 1,630 jerry-cans of petrol intercepted during the operation would be auctioned to the public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The total Duty Paid Value of the 1,630 jerry-cans of PMS is about N40.75 million. “The interception was intelligence-driven and reflects our uncompromising resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s economic and energy security,” he said.

Aliyu stressed that Operation Whirlwind targets economic sabotage and illegitimate trade, insisting that strict compliance with petroleum regulations is non-negotiable.

He noted that petroleum transportation is governed by clear regulatory frameworks and Standard Operating Procedures designed to prevent diversion and smuggling.