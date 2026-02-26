Customs Generates N3.4bn At Seme Border Over Surge In Agro Exports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command, has generated ₦3.4 billion following a surge in agro-exports in less than one month.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Tunde Ayagbalo, explained on Thursday that the amount was generated within February 2026. He noted that the Controller of the Command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with cross-border traders, farmers and other stakeholders.

The meeting, organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade Programme and GIZ International, was held in Badagry, where Adenuga represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The event was themed: “Empowering Cross-Border Traders through Trade Information Desk for Agricultural Traders.”

He said the figure represents a remarkable improvement over the ₦743.7 million recorded in February 2025, attributing the surge largely to the seamless trade facilitation processes adopted at the Command.

Adenuga added: “For this February that has not yet ended, we have already generated ₦3,480,970,924.67 as against ₦743,698,652.16 revenue generated in February 2025. This clearly shows that the flow of trade is getting better and people are building greater confidence in the Seme–Krake corridor.”

He assured traders and stakeholders that the significant reduction in checkpoints along the Seme–Gbaji axis is the direct result of strong collaborative efforts with other security agencies operating within the corridor. He clarified that only Agbara and Gbaji remain the officially approved Customs checkpoints along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.

He also attributed the noticeable decline in crime rates along the Seme–Gbaji axis to the positive outcomes of monthly joint border security meetings involving all agencies at the border post. According to him, the regular inter-agency engagements have strengthened cooperation, improved intelligence sharing and enhanced responses to security challenges, thereby creating a safer and more enabling environment for cross-border trade.

The Comptroller highlighted recent enforcement successes, including the interception of a Toyota Highlander conveying 22 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding ₦1 billion, a feat made possible through credible intelligence shared by the Comptroller-General of Customs.

Adenuga further disclosed that during February 2026 alone, the Command seized 1,000 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, underscoring its commitment to suppressing smuggling and protecting Nigeria’s economic borders.