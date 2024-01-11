Customs Generates N3.2TRN At Ports, Boarders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N3.2 trillion from Nigerian seaports and borders in 2023. This was disclosed by the Comptroller-General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, in Abuja yesterday. Speaking on the collection, he said the total revenue generated was noteworthy as it was 21.4 percent increase from 2022 total revenue of N2.64 trillion.

He said that the growth aligned with the NCS’s consistent upward trajectory as evidenced by a 17.88 per cent revenue increase in 2022. According to him, “the consecutive expansion in revenue underscores the service’s sustained efforts in optimising revenue collection for the Federal Government and exemplifies our ability to adapt to dynamic economic conditions.

“This achievement is particularly remarkable given the challenges within the operational environment. Operational challenges such as lower transaction volumes, compliance issues, inadequate infrastructure, and capacity gaps were compounded by delays in policy implementation and socio-political factors.

“The anxiety associated with a major election year, the prolonged cash crunch linked to the introduction of higher denominations of the new Naira bills, temporarily impacted purchasing power and overall economic activities.” Adeniyi stressed that the service would continue to adapt to emerging challenges, foster collaborations, and uphold its commitment to integrity and administrative procedures.