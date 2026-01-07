Customs Generates N15.59bn At Seme Border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command has recorded 117 per cent increase in revenue generation by collecting N15.59 billion in 2025 at Seme as against the ₦7.17 billion collected in 2024.

Also, in December 2025, the command generated ₦3.63 billion, making it the highest monthly revenue on record.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo said on Wednesday in a statement that the record was attributed to the effective rollout of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative by the Comptroller-General of Customs, which improves the command’s coordination and trade facilitation for stakeholders.

Ayagbalo explained: “On 11 November 2025, the command hosted the launch of the Green Border Initiative by the National President of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, featuring an empowerment programme that distributed industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, gas burners with cylinders and start-up grants to members of the COWA Seme Chapter.

“On the same day, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi launched a free medical outreach under the Customs Cares Initiative, delivering essential healthcare to over 1,000 beneficiaries, alongside a tree-planting exercise for environmental sustainability.

“In alignment with the Comptroller-General’s directive, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, has successfully reduced checkpoints along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor to the two locations approved by the Federal Government, significantly easing legitimate trade, minimising delays and contributing to the command’s outstanding revenue performance.

“The command also maintained robust anti-smuggling operations, seizing in December 2025; 685 parcels of Cannabis sativa (Marijuana), 495 packs of Tramadol, and 2,000 packs of Super Power Sildenafil tablets (300mg) an excessively high-dosage sexual enhancement drug, through intelligence-led operations, enhanced patrols, risk profiling and inter-agency collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Adenuga has warned smugglers that the Seme borders would no longer safe for illicit activities.

With advanced intelligence, technology and unwavering vigilance, he said that officers/men of the command would intercept and prosecute offenders.

He advised smugglers to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law, saying legitimate traders and compliant stakeholders were assured of a safe, conducive and efficiently facilitated Seme corridor, with seamless processes and reduced delays to support genuine cross-border commerce and economic growth.

Adenuga expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and the management for their steadfast support and leadership.