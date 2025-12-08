Customs GC Advocates Stronger Cooperation Among WCOS

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has called for deeper cooperation among country members of the World Customs Organisations ( WCOs), emphasising diversity as one of the WCO’s greatest strengths.

Presiding over its first meeting as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) at its 93rd Session of the Policy Commission in Antigua, Guatemala, Adeniyi said, “our uniqueness is our strength.

We must allow that diversity to continue creating opportunities and progress for us”. The session which was held from 2nd to 4th December, 2025 at the historic Hotel Soleil, drew heads of Customs administrations and senior delegates from across the WCO’s six regions, a statement issued by Customs’ spokesperson, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, indicated.

While reflecting on the significance of his mandate, CGC Adeniyi said the position comes with “a major responsibility for Nigeria and for Africa,” adding that the objective is to provide quality leadership that strengthens global trade, security, and inclusive customs governance.