Customs Frets Over Illicit Distribution, Misuse Of Banned Drugs

Nigerian CuBAstoms Services (NCS), has expressed concern over the misuse and illicit distribution of codeine drug in the country. The service added that the banned syrup has given rise to insecurity and public health concern in the country.

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi noted in Lagos that this had contributed to a surge in addiction, adverse health effects, and societal challenges. He expressed worry at the NSC’s Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos during the inspection of impounded 299 cartons of codeine syrup, 4,252 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50 kg each) and 5,600 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The seizures were made at Dangote/Imashayi Ogun State, Saki Axis Oyo State, Owode/Ado Odo in Ogun State, Idiroko/Ohumbe, Ogun State, Okoko-Mile 2 Axis in Lagos State and Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

According to the service, the PMS was seized when smugglers attempted to take it out through the Oja-odan axis in Ogun State. The acting controller general stressed that the service had intensified efforts to clamp down on smugglers that compromise the country’s revenue and sabotage her food security.

Adeniyi lamented the menace and dangers of misuse and unlawfull distribution of codeine, saying that the service had made significant strides in combating the illicit trade of drugs within the nation’s borders. He said: “Last week, officers of the Federal Operating Unit Zone A, acting on credible intelligence, flagged down a DAF truck close to Ijebu-Ode Junction. An examination of the truck revealed the concealment of 299 cartons of codeine syrup along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“Smugglers of rice and premium motor spirit continue to test our will to put them out of business. Smuggling of rice compromises our revenue and sabotages our food security. Despite the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal on our economy, smugglers still attempt to smuggle PMS across the border. They met their waterloo in different operations conducted by officers of NCS.”