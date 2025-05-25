Customs Facilitates N230b Revenue With New Technology At PTML

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated over N230 billion in revenue at the Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command through the deployment of a Nigerian-built digital technology known as B’Odogwu since its introduction in October 2024.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Tenny Daniyan, made this known during a courtesy visit by members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN).

He described B’Odogwu as a homegrown innovation revolutionizing Customs operations.

While acknowledging some initial challenges with the new platform, Daniyan noted that over 90 percent of the issues have been resolved.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his bold decision to adopt the technology, which he described as “a pride of Nigeria.”

“B’Odogwu is working, and it’s working for us. We have realised over N230 billion so far on the platform. If it’s not working for you, then you’re not doing the right thing,” Daniyan stated.

“We thank God the issues have been resolved. We’re now fully operational. This is our baby — fully Nigerian — unlike the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS), where problems had to be translated and sent abroad for resolution.”

Daniyan emphasized that the adoption of B’Odogwu would help the Federal Government save billions of naira by eliminating capital flight associated with foreign technology platforms.

“Customs is not only helping Nigeria generate revenue but also saving money,” he added.

He called on importers and clearing agents to embrace compliance and make honest declarations to benefit from seamless cargo clearance processes.

“If you’re a compliant trader, you won’t have issues. We’re working towards one-hour cargo clearance, depending on the accuracy of the declaration,” he said.

Daniyan expressed optimism about the enhanced capacity of the NCS, noting that the service is undergoing comprehensive automation that will redefine its efficiency.

He revealed that the PTML Command has already recorded N147.3 billion in revenue this year alone — a testament to the effectiveness of B’Odogwu.

In his remarks, President of SCAN, Moses Ebosele, commended Daniyan for his open-door policy and for fostering a cordial relationship between the PTML Command and journalists.

He also applauded the CAC’s efforts in revenue generation and capacity-building initiatives for stakeholders.

In a related development, the command recently organized a training session for clearing agents, focusing on the necessary tools for effective cargo clearance.

At the event, Daniyan urged agents to support the ongoing Customs automation drive and seek assistance whenever needed.

