Customs Establishes CSR Unit To Drive Devt

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has established a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Unit to drive its commitment to national development.

The newly established CSR Unit will spearhead programmes under the “Customs -Cares” initiative, designed to support national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada explained in a statement on Thursday that the initiative underscores the service’s recognition of its broader responsibility beyond trade facilitation, revenue generation and border security.

Maiwada added that these initiatives would include school renovations, mobile clinic activations, food and medical aid, agricultural support, skills acquisition programmes and youth empowerment.

He explained: “Through these strategic interventions, the NCS seeks to enhance public trust, strengthen community relations, and improve the well-being of Nigerians.

The service recognises the importance of collaboration in achieving this initiative and is ready to work closely with other government agencies, non-governmental organisations, private sector partners, and local communities to enhance the success of this project.

“The launch marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, with structured programs to be implemented nationwide.

Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS remains dedicated to integrating social responsibility into its core operations.

The spokesman stressed that this strategic direction aligns with the Presidential Priority Areas and reinforces the service’s role as a socially responsible institution.

Through Customs cares, Maiwada said that the service would complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, while strengthening community engagement and staff participation in nation-building efforts.

According to him, NCS encourages officers, stakeholders and the general public to embrace the Customs – Cares initiative as a collective effort to drive positive change, saying that by working together, the Service aims to create sustainable solutions that uplift communities and improve livelihoods.

He said: “As the programme unfolds, the NCS will continue to collaborate with relevant partners to expand its reach and maximise its impact across the country.

