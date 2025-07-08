Customs, EFCC Arrest Ghanaian With N654m Foreign Currencies At Kano Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Area Command, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a Ghanaian national, Ahmed Salisu, with undeclared foreign currencies worth over ₦653.9 million at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Salisu, who arrived from Saudi Arabia aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday, July 7, was apprehended after failing to declare the funds in his possession, as required by law. The arrest followed a coordinated intelligence operation by Customs and the EFCC.

At a joint press briefing in Kano on Tuesday, the Customs Area Comptroller, Dalhatu Abubakar, and the EFCC Zonal Director, Ibrahim Shazali, described the arrest as a significant milestone in the fight against illicit financial flows and cash smuggling.

Abubakar said that officers had reminded Salisu of the legal obligation to declare any cash above $10,000. He declined, prompting a search that uncovered large sums of foreign currencies concealed in cartons of clothing.

He explained that the total value of the recovered currencies, which included US dollars, CFA francs, and British pounds, amounted to ₦653,987,268.50. The concealment, according to him, showed a deliberate attempt to evade detection.

He said the suspect was immediately taken into custody, and the seized funds were handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

EFCC Zonal Director, Shazali, who received the seized cash, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and proactive role in the operation. He said the arrest was further proof of the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in combating financial crimes.

He emphasized that the EFCC and Customs remain committed to protecting Nigeria’s financial system from criminal exploitation and assured that a full investigation had been launched to determine the source and intended destination of the funds.

He added that additional arrests had already been made, and more details would be revealed as investigations progressed.