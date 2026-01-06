Customs Earns N731.2bn From Onne Port In 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt II Command, Onne Port, has generated a total of N731.2 billion in 2025, surpassing its annual revenue target by 104.46 percent.

The command had set a target of N700.01 billion for the year, building on its outstanding performance in 2024.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, this remarkable achievement is attributed to the leadership and dedication of Comptroller Aliyu M. Alkali, who effectively implemented the policy directives of the Comptroller-General of Customs and leveraged the indigenous Unified Customs Management System (B’ODOGWU) platform for faster cargo clearance.

He ensured strict adherence to standard operating procedures, maintained high discipline among officers, and fostered continuous engagement with stakeholders.

Comptroller Alkali expressed gratitude to the NCS management, led by Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for providing an enabling environment that facilitated this success. He also acknowledged the cooperation and synergy from critical stakeholders, which contributed to the command’s achievements.

Duniya noted that the officers’ uncompromising professionalism and patriotism were instrumental in the interception of 75 containers with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N47.6 billion.

Among these, 30 containers contained expired, illicit, and unregistered pharmaceutical products, while other cargoes were seized for contravening various sections of the Customs laws. He added that these seizures serve as a deterrent to potential violators.

The Area Controller encouraged importers and licensed Customs agents to make honest declarations, emphasizing that the command remains committed to facilitating legitimate trade while enforcing customs regulations with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.