Customs Earns N5.08BN From Lekki Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos Free Trade Zone Command has generated N5.08 billion from Lekki Port. The command said in a statement that the revenue was generated between April and December 2023. The Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Babandede, explained that command exceeded revenue target by 102.82 per cent, generating N68.960 billion from the Lagos Free Zone and N5.08 billion from Lekki Port, totaling N74.048 billion.

He noted that the revenue generated in 2023 surpassed the N25.05 billion generated by the command in 2022. Babandede explained: “Revenue in Free Zones is generated on duties and other taxes of goods that are destined for Customs’ territory. In 2023, the command recorded a remarkable feat in the area of revenue collection by surpassing its target of N34 billion. The command generated N68.960 billion from the free zone.

This represents a collection increase of 102.82 per cent as against the N25.050 bil- lion generated in 2022. “Cumulatively, the total revenue generated from the Command in 2023 is put at N74.048 billion. We are steadfast in sur- passing these amounts in 2024. Although we understand that high exchange rates and other challenges are affecting importation that will not deter us from collecting accurate duties on the importations through the Port.

“Free Zone is a special economic zone where foreign investors are encouraged to invest in the country. The emphasis here is not just on revenue generation but the tremendous opportunities in the areas of employment, transfer of technology, foreign direct investment, among other benefits. It is also a government initiative to enhance economic growth and development.”