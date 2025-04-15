Customs Earns N38bn, Seizes Nine Containers Of Expired Drugs

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command, has generated a total revenue of N38.02 billion from imports between January and March 2025.

The Command also disclosed on Tuesday that it seized nine containers of expired pharmaceuticals at the terminal.

The items, it said, would be handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further action.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Joy Edelduok, stated that the revenue collected in the first quarter of 2025 represented a progressive increase of N14.43 billion — a 61 per cent rise compared to the N23.7 billion generated in the same period of 2024.

She said: “When compared with the first quarter of 2024, which stood at N23.7 billion, it clearly shows a progressive difference of N14.43 billion, depicting a 61 per cent increase.”

Edelduok attributed the revenue growth to effective collection strategies and the commitment of officers and men of the command in combating smuggling and illicit trade.

She further emphasized the command’s commitment to stakeholder engagement through an open-door policy, fostering compliance and strengthening positive relationships.

On the seizure, the Comptroller said: “The command seized nine 40-foot containers of expired drugs, which contravenes the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. These seized items will be handed over to NAFDAC for further action.”

Edelduok expressed gratitude to stakeholders and partner agencies for their continued collaboration and urged them to remain committed to moving the country forward.

She also commended the officers and men of the command for upholding integrity in the fight against smuggling and urged them to strictly adhere to rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties.

“I appreciate the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for their support, motivation, and for providing the platform to excel. The command remains dedicated to transparency, efficiency, and national security in all operations,” she added.

