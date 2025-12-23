Customs Earns N1.56trn At Tincan Port, Surpasses 2025 Target

The Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated ₦1.56 trillion as of December 23, 2025, surpassing its annual target of over ₦1 trillion.

The Comptroller of the command, Mr. Frank Onyeka, disclosed the achievement on Tuesday, attributing the success to the implementation of the B’Odogwu Trade modernisation compliance management system and the strong support of stakeholders.

Onyeka noted that the command’s core mandate, revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, national security, and efficient trade facilitation was central to the remarkable performance. He highlighted that bulk cargo, general merchandise, and the importation of used vehicles were significant contributors to the revenue haul.

He also said that streamlining multiple and unnecessary alerts improved operational efficiency at the command.

“This development underscores the command’s commitment to improving its operations and enhancing revenue generation.

The achievement is a testament to our efforts to boost revenue collection and facilitate trade,” Onyeka said.

He added that the milestone demonstrates the Tincan Island Command’s capacity to drive economic growth and development through effective revenue mobilisation.