Customs Earns ₦215bn From Apapa Port In August

Despite network disruptions, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected ₦215 billion in the month of August 2025 with its local platform, the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) known as B’Odogwu.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo said in a statement issued on Monday that Area Controller of the Command, Babatunde Olomu described the collection as a product of increased confidence and continuous improvement of the B’Odogwu system, commending stakeholders and officers for their unrelenting support so far.

Olomu said: “Our collection of ₦215b using the B’Odogwu platform confirms progress in our ongoing journey to build a dependable platform for trade by Nigerians and for all those doing import, export and excise business in Nigeria.

“This is a collective victory for all of us, and we shall continue in the March forward for greater successes in days, weeks, and months ahead. We are braving all odds, and the sky is our limit.”

He added that the August 2025 collection was a testament to the resilience of officers whose patriotism has kept the system growing amidst challenges

Taking a cue from several confidence building stakeholders’ engagement personally attended by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the comptroller reassured all importers, exporters, licensed customs agents and freight forwarders that B’Odogwu is at the verge of breaking through for greater success.

He described their patience and support as invaluable contributions to the national economy and commendable efforts to support a homegrown ICT platform gravitating towards revolutionising trade in Nigeria through customs operations.

Also, Olomu disclosed that the CGC has directed invigorated service from the ICT/Modernisation Department of the NCS Headquarters to ensure steady and sustained improvement in B’Odogwu service delivery by prompt address of all hitches, listening to any user complaint and providing necessary support for efficiency.

He expressed optimism that the UCMS is fully out to surpass user expectations and gain more confidence in days to come.