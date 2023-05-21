Customs Duty: Port Congestion Looms Over Bank’s Non-remittance Of N100bn

Indications at the weekend emerged that Nigerian seaport risk another round of cargo congestion as most Clearing Agents could not be able to process the release of their consignments from the seaports because of alleged failure of the a first generation to remit over N100 billion export proceeds paid to Federal Government through the tier one lender. This came as it has been disclosed that the House of Representatives Committee on Customs, had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to delist the Bank from the Customs Duty collecting banks pending when it remits the collected revenue to the Federal Account.

The Bank was alleged to have failed to remit over N100 billion collected on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria on export proceeds for the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC). Acting National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto, who raised the alarm on the impending congestion in the seaports, disclosed that Clearing Agents have been unable to clear cargoes from the ports because the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stopped accepting Duty payment on PAAR or Form ‘M’ opened with the Bank.

To this end, Farinto has directed all importers and their Clearing Agents to stop paying their Customs Duty through the Bank and also stop opening Form ‘M’ with the lender until further notice. He further threatened to drag the Bank to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), say- ing non remittance of the revenue collected on behalf of the government is a financial fraud. Farinto said: “The Bank collected over N100 billion on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the issue of the National Export Promotion Council, but the money was not remitted. The House Committee on Customs discovered this anomaly. Unfortunately, they only wrote a letter to CBN to yank the Bank off the system.

“What they ought to have done is to let stakeholders know what was happening, so that anyone having a backlog of jobs can clear them and stop opening their Form M, with the Bank. This was the same thing that happened to GT Bank last year, but this time around, we are taking this matter before the EFCC. “The Clearing Agents are currently in a dilemma. They cannot clear their consignments, and demurrage is accruing on cargoes at the ports. If you make your declaration, if it is First Bank PAAR or Form ‘M’, the job cannot proceed until the bank is reconnected back by CBN.