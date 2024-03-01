Customs Duty: CBN Slashes Exchange Rate by 1.9% to N1,630.16/$1

…To Clear Outstanding FX Backlog in Next Few Days

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the exchange rate for calculating Customs duties at the nation’s seaports by 1.9 per cent from N1,662.35/$1 to N1,630.16/$1. The reduction in Customs foreign exchange duty rate is coming 24 hours after the apex bank raised the rate by 10.4 per cent. Information obtained from the official trade portal of the Nigeria Customs Service revealed that the Customs FX duty rate was reviewed downward from N1, 662.35/$1 to N1, 630.16/$1 yesterday.

This represents a 1.9 per cent reduction when compared to the old rate of N1, 662.35/$1 used as of Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and a decrease of N32.191 on a dollar needed to clear goods from the port. With the slash in rate, im- porters opening Form M from today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, for any import trade, would have small relief in terms of the money to be paid as import duties compared to others, who opened Form M on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

This is in line with the apex bank’s new directive that Customs should be using the rate on the date of submitting Form M in calculating import duties, and with the adjustment, the importer will be opening Form M at a lesser exchange rate. In February 16, 2024, the bank reviewed downward the exchange rate for calculations of Customs import duty rates to ₦1,472.76, leading to ₦42.244 or 2.86 per cent reduction margin.

It was learnt that the reduction was as a result of the House of Representatives’ intervention which sought reduction in the customs duty exchange rate on Thursday. However, the reduction has taken effect on Customs portal on Friday. The CBN adjusted the Customs exchange rate barely 24 hours it increased it to ₦1,515. 48, a move which triggered complaints and anger from lawmakers and Nigerians.