Customs, DSS Partner to Tackle Smugglers, Arms Proliferation

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Department of State Services (DSS) have resolved to combat smuggling and arms proliferation in the country.

The Acting Comptroller- General of the Service, Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi at DSS Headquarters in Abuja. He emphasised that maintaining a mutual partnership between the two agencies would go a long way in enhancing national security.

Adeniyi explained: “I hereby extend the Nigeria Customs Service’s friendly hands to solicit your support for better service to our dear country – which will intensify border security across the country.”

Also, he appreciated the director general for availing an opportunity to some of his senior officers to take part in special courses at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) which had broadened their capacity in discharging their constitutional duties.

Also, Bichi commended the comptroller-general of customs for his resilience in carrying out the affairs of the NCS since his appointment. He explained: “Teamwork is the basis for success in the fight against insecurity as no agency can do it alone.”

The director general noted that sustaining the two agencies’ synergy would be a game changer in the counter-threat actions across border areas, pledging that his office would continue to provide intelligence to Customs to aid their performance.