Customs Discredits Viral Recruitment List As Fake

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has discredited a purported recruitment list currently circulating on social media, describing it as fake and urging the public to disregard it.

In a statement issued by the Service’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS denied that it had scheduled any Computer-Based Test (CBT) for July 2025 as part of its ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a fake press release currently circulating on social media and other messaging platforms, falsely announcing the shortlist for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The purported release falsely asserts that the CBT is scheduled to take place in July 2025 as part of the ongoing NCS recruitment exercise.

“The NCS wishes to categorically state that the said press release is fraudulent, misleading, and did not emanate from the Nigeria Customs Service. At no time did the Service issue any such announcement regarding a CBT slated to take place in July 2025.

“Upon close scrutiny, it is clear that the fake statement contains several discrepancies, particularly in its formatting. The e-signature format differs from our official standard, and the recruitment timeline mentioned shows a faulty structure that is not connected to any legitimate process,” the statement said.

The NCS further emphasized that all authentic information regarding its activities, including recruitment exercises, will be published only on its official website, verified social media platforms, and recognized national newspapers.

The Service added that it is taking steps to trace the origin of the false information and will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.

“When the Service is set to begin the next phase of the recruitment process, the public will be duly notified through appropriate channels.”