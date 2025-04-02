Customs Discredit Report On Extension Of CG’s Tenure

Share

Tenure of appointment of Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Wale Adeniyi, has not been extended, the Service spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, clarified in a statement.

To this end, the Service urged members of the public to discard the rumor of extension being peddled. Part of the customs’ statement read:

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a fake release allegedly from the State House regarding an extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR. The NCS wishes to categorically state that this information is inaccurate and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and tenure extensions for the position of Comptroller-General of Customs are made solely at the discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other relevant regulations governing public service appointments.

As of this moment, no such directive has been communicated to the NCS by the appropriate authorities.” It added that the NCS leadership remained focused on fulfilling its statutory mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.

“Under the guidance of CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Service continues to implement key reforms aimed at modernising customs operations, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and enhancing national economic growth,” the statement added.

