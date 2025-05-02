Customs Deploys e-CDF At Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has deployed an Electronic Currency Declaration Form (e-CDF) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

e-CDF deployment is part of the Service’ s ongoing digital transformation and modernisation initiatives aimed at strengthening border controls and enhancing transparency in financial disclosures.

The pilot exercise, which commenced on 9th April, 2025, was implemented without issues, customs reiterated in a statement issued by its spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada.

Giving further explanation, it said e-CDF showcased the system’s effectiveness in digitally capturing both inbound and outbound currency declarations, offering a more secure, efficient, and accountable process for cross-border travellers.

During the pilot period, the e-CDF system recorded a total of 69 currency declaration transactions.

Outbound declarations accounted for fifty-one (51) transactions with a total declared value of $1.2 million.

Inbound declarations stood at eighteen 18 with a total declared value of $177,786.88

” The e-CDF platform was developed to align with the best international practices in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) protocols. It provides real-time data that supports intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation”, customs explained in a statement.

“The NCS under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, remains committed to leveraging technology to improve compliance, facilitate legitimate travel and trade, and ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s borders”

“Following the success of this pilot phase, plans are underway to replicate the deployment of the e-CDF system at other international airports and border posts across the country,” it said.

