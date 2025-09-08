Customs, Defence Bureau Test Locally Built Airboat For Anti-Smuggling Operations

In a bid to strengthen maritime security and enhance anti-smuggling operations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) have jointly tested a homebuilt airboat at Jabi Lake, Abuja.

The locally developed vessel, designed to manoeuvre in shallow and hard-to-reach waterways, was inspected and taken on a test run by officers from both agencies. Experts at the exercise explained its unique capabilities, positioning it as a valuable addition to Nigeria’s security arsenal.

Speaking during the exercise, Comptroller Haniel Haddison, who oversees Special Duties at NCS Headquarters, hailed the innovation as a milestone in indigenous technology, emphasising its role in advancing anti-smuggling efforts and capacity building.

“This is a welcome idea for the Nigeria Customs Service, and we commend the efforts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, to ensure that we add value in our equipment”.

He continues, ” This is a very good collaboration and that is what the Comptroller-General of Customs stands for – Synergy and Collaboration with sister agencies, particularly as it relates to capacity building. This will add value to the competency and capability of the Nigeria Customs Service”.

Director of Maritime, Research and Development at the DRDB, Rear Admiral Suleiman El-Ladan, highlighted the significance of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening maritime security. He noted that partnerships such as this were crucial to addressing evolving threats.

The exercise ended on a symbolic note, as the Director General of the Defence Research and Development Bureau presented souvenirs to the two senior Customs officers in recognition of their participation and commitment.